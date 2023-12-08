e-Orange scam: Arrest warrant against 7 issued

A Chattogram court yesterday issued an arrest warrant against former inspector Sohel Rana and six others from e-Orange over embezzling Tk 11 lakh.

The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Das issued the order after accepting a charge sheet pressed by the Police Bureau of Investigation.

The e-commerce platform owners Sonia Mehjabin, her husband Masukur Rahman; its CEO Amanullah Chowdhury; and staff members Bithi Akter, Jayedul Firoj and Nazmul Hasan Rasel are the other accused.

Nurul Absar Parvez, 35, a businessman, filed the case with a Chattogram court on October 6, 2021, after he and two others failed to get back the money they paid to buy products from the platform.