Duty-Free Imports: Govt serves Sinohydro show cause notices

Chattogram Custom House issued show-cause notices on Sinohydro Corporation Ltd for failing to export goods imported tax-free for the Padma Bridge project and extending the deadline to do so.

On January 3 and 4, the customs house issued eight show-cause notices in connection with eight consignments which were imported under a conditional tax-exempt facility.

The Chinese state-owned company was asked to respond within seven working days as to why legal action should not be taken against it.

The customs house said if Sinohydro failed to respond, the authorities would make a final decision as per the documents they have.

Deputy Commissioner AKM Khairul Basar of Chattogram Custom House signed the show-cause notices that said, "If the company wants an in-person hearing in this regard, it must mention it in its written response."

Customs officials said the company could be punished for every consignment it brought in under the tax-exempt facility and failed to comply with the law and the number of such consignments could be more than 1000.

On Saturday, The Daily Star ran a report that said Sinohydro imported equipment, vehicles, and accessories worth about Tk 1,145 crore over nine years using the duty-waiver facility, which restricts the sale or handover of the goods to anyone in Bangladesh without the NBR's permission.

But the company sold and were selling many of the goods.

The government formed a five-member committee on January 1 to probe the alleged illegal sale of construction materials imported duty-free for the Padma Bridge project by Sinohydro.

The NBR's Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate made Deputy Director Ayesha Siddiqa the head of the probe body which had been asked to submit its report within 15 working days.