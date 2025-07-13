DU's pro-BNP teachers demand action against those in favour of July crackdown

The pro-BNP teachers of Dhaka University's White Panel called for disciplinary action against the DU teachers who allegedly supported the crackdown during last year's July uprising.

They also called for the trial of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The calls were made during a human chain formed by the white panel teachers this morning at the Aparajeyo Bangla sculpture on the DU campus.

Professor Morshed Hasan Khan, convener of the panel, said, "Today's programme has two clear agenda. Firstly, we demand accountability for leaked recordings of the instructions given by Hasina. Secondly, we demand action against those who encouraged her, especially the teachers who, back then, gave the government a 'blank cheque' to open fire."

"Some of these teachers now issue statements against the interim government, but where was their conscience when our children were harmed and killed? There is a clear video and print evidence that they went to Gono Bhaban at that time. Based on this, we call on the government and the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure their trial," he said.

He added, "Those who conspire from abroad must be resisted collectively in the national interest."

Professor Siddiqur Rahman Khan, dean of the Faculty of Arts, claimed, "It has been proven through BBC verification and United Nations investigations that the order to use lethal weapons on students in July came directly from Sheikh Hasina. Now she is allegedly trying to destabilise the country through various messages from abroad. After the events, she left the country with her family, leaving her supporters exposed. We urge the government to ensure her associates do not disrupt the situation further."

Prof Md Abul Kalam Sarkar, joint convener of the panel, said, "Ensuring the trial of Hasina as soon as possible will be one of the country's greatest reforms. Those who turned her into a symbol of fascism including identified collaborators and certain DU teachers must also face justice for enabling repression."

Professor Md Mohiuddin, treasurer of the panel, said that during the anti-discrimination student movement, pro‑government teachers did not stand by them.

He claimed they have three lists, including one showing 78 teachers boycotted by students. He also said, "Most of those who signed the recent '71 teachers statement' are among those lists. They now want to launch a new platform in the name of general teachers to serve the same purpose. We urge the university administration to take strict measures. We must uphold the spirit of those whose sacrifices brought us here."