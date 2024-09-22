DU student rape: Convict who fled from Kashipur jail arrested again

Md Majnu, a convict in the 2020 rape case of a Dhaka University student, was arrested early today, nearly one and a half months after he escaped from Kashipur Jail on August 5.

A team of police arrested him from Khilkhet's Kuratoli area, said a press release sent by Dhaka Metropolitan Police's media wing.

A tribunal in Dhaka sentenced Majnu to life-term imprisonment in November 2020 for raping a Dhaka University student in the capital's Kurmitola area in on January 5 that year.

He was in Kashimpur jail until August 5, the day former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India.

As violence erupted inside the jail that day amid a volatile situation across the country, Majnu, along with other prisoners, managed to escape.

The incident occurred when the victim was walking from Kurmitola bus stop to a friend's house near Shewra Rail gate in the capital around 7:30pm on January 5, after getting off a university bus.

The next day, the girl's father filed the case with Cantonment Police Station, accusing unknown people.

The rape incident sparked a massive protests across the country on the topic of women's safety. Dhaka University students took to the streets and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

On January 8, Rapid Action Battalion arrested Majnu from the capital's Shewra area. He was handed over to the DB, which was tasked probing the case.