DU student attacked on campus

A Dhaka University student was attacked by a group of unidentified youths last night.

The incident took place yesterday around 9:30pm near the Central Shaheed Minar when he was going home from TSC, reports our DU correspondent.

The victim is a fourth-year student of the law department.

He said the group also forced him to show them his Facebook messenger chats to check if he was involved with Chhatra Union politics.

Demanding justice and urging authorities to ensure safety on the campus, the student submitted a letter to the university proctor today.

The authorities are looking into the matter, said DU Proctor Prof Maksudur Rahman.

In the letter, the student claimed that he was assaulted by the group even after saying he wasn't involved with politics.

Apart from that, his bag was snatched and checked and some drugs were placed inside the bag to frame him, he said.

"We sent a team of proctorial bodies to collect CCTV footage from the spot. We are looking into the matter," said Prof Maksudur.

The victim said, "Before I was beaten by them, I took part in a programme that was organised by Chhatra Union against terrorism at TSC."

A faction of Bangladesh Chhatra Union leaders issued a statement, signed by its office secretary Shaon Biswas, condemning the attack.

It accused Chhatra League for the incident.