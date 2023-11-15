Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 15, 2023 04:35 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 04:36 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

DU JCD leaders shown arrested

Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 15, 2023 04:35 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 04:36 PM

Two Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders of Dhaka University unit, who were beaten up by Chhatra League leaders last night, have been shown arrested today in connection with a previous case.

Imam Al Naser Mishuk, general secretary of JCD of Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall unit, and Khan Jasim, international affairs secretary of the University unit, were assaulted while they were pasting a party banner on the campus.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We have shown them arrested over a previous case. DU proctor handed them to us last night. We will send the accused to court soon.", said Nur Mohammad, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station.

JCD sources said BCL activists, after assaulting them with sticks, took their phones and money bags.

"BCL activists also took the password of their Facebook accounts and posted against our party chairman from their accounts," said Nasir Uddin Nasir, vice president of the central committee of JCD.

DU Proctor M Maksudur Rahman said the two are no longer students of DU.

Tanbir Hasan Shaikot, general secretary of Chhatra League DU unit, said general students resisted the JCD leaders while they were trying to perform destabilizing acts on the campus.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
‘আমরা জানি, কারা কোথায় বসে ভিডিওতে কথা বলছে-ষড়যন্ত্র করছে’
|নির্বাচন

‘আমরা জানি, কারা কোথায় বসে ভিডিওতে কথা বলছে-ষড়যন্ত্র করছে’

‘তাদের আমরা যে কোনো সময় গ্রেপ্তার করব নির্বাচন কমিশনের দিক-নির্দেশনা অনুযায়ী।’

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

আন্দোলনের নামে নৈরাজ্য করলে পুলিশ কঠোর হবে: ডিএমপি কমিশনার

১ ঘণ্টা আগে