DU JCD leaders shown arrested

Two Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders of Dhaka University unit, who were beaten up by Chhatra League leaders last night, have been shown arrested today in connection with a previous case.

Imam Al Naser Mishuk, general secretary of JCD of Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall unit, and Khan Jasim, international affairs secretary of the University unit, were assaulted while they were pasting a party banner on the campus.

"We have shown them arrested over a previous case. DU proctor handed them to us last night. We will send the accused to court soon.", said Nur Mohammad, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station.

JCD sources said BCL activists, after assaulting them with sticks, took their phones and money bags.

"BCL activists also took the password of their Facebook accounts and posted against our party chairman from their accounts," said Nasir Uddin Nasir, vice president of the central committee of JCD.

DU Proctor M Maksudur Rahman said the two are no longer students of DU.

Tanbir Hasan Shaikot, general secretary of Chhatra League DU unit, said general students resisted the JCD leaders while they were trying to perform destabilizing acts on the campus.