DU Chhatra League leader arrested in Brahmanbaria

Police today arrested a leader of the DU unit of the recently banned Chhatra League from Brahmanbaria's Sadar upazila this morning.

The arrest of BCL DU unit's deputy sports affairs secretary Zahidul Haque Shuvo came two days after ban of the student wing of Awami League.

Shuvo was picked up in the morning from Talsohor (east) union under Sadar upazila, said Md Mozaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sadar Model Police Station.

The arrestee is accused in murder and explosives cases filed with Brahmanbaria Sadar Police Station and Shahbagh Police Station in the capital.

According to the press release issued by Brahmanbaria Sadar Police Station, Shuvo is a fourth-year student of social science department of the DU. He was a resident student of DU's Muktijuddha Ziaur Rahman Hall.

During the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, he was accused of leading and directly participating in attacks on students on the campus.

OC Mozaffar said the arrestee will be handed over to the court.