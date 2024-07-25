DSCC estimates Tk 10cr damaged in recent violence

The financial damages of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) are estimated at around Tk 10 crore in the recent violence centring the quota reform protest.

In a statement issued by the city corporation today, the DSCC condemned the vandalism and arson attacks on public property.

The organised miscreants engaged in large-scale destruction of public property to halt the development spree of the country, the statement read.

The DNCC expressed deep condemnation of the attacks on public assets saying that such violent activities of anti-liberation forces are unacceptable.

In fact, through these destructions, the nefarious attempt and conspiracy to overthrow the democratically elected government has been clearly visible to the countrymen.

According to the statement, the DSCC urged relevant organisations to identify the culprits to take stern action against them.

In the recent violence, the attackers set fire to three trucks and the toll plaza of Mayor Hanif Flyover and vandalised three vehicles and other establishments of the DSCC.