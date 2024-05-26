DSA case: 2 journos convicted for publishing false info

A Dhaka tribunal today convicted two journalists in a DSA case filed over publishing false and defamatory information.

The convicts are SM Morshed, editor of the weekly Aparadh Bichitra, and its senior reporter Ezaz Rahman.

Judge AM Julfiker Hayet of the Cyber Tribunal of Dhaka delivered the verdict in the presence of the two at the courtroom, Mamun Sikder, stenographer of the tribunal told The Daily Star.

According to the judgement, Morshed was fined Tk 2 lakh, in default of which he had to serve six months' imprisonment, while Ezaz was fined Tk 1 lakh, defaulting he had to serve three months in jail.

During the trial, three prosecution witnesses testified before the tribunal.

On January 18, 2021, Islami Bank official Mohammad Moniruzzaman filed the case with the tribunal against three people, including Morshed and Ezaz, under the Digital Security Act.

In March 2022, the Criminal Investigation Department submitted a probe report before the tribunal, accusing Morshed and Ezaz

On November 13 the same year, the tribunal framed charges against the duo in the case.

According to the case documents, the weekly magazine in October, November, and December 2020 published several reports about Mohammad Moniruzzaman in both print and online versions, which contained false and defamatory information.

Later, its editor Morshed also shared a screenshot of the news on Facebook in December, 2020.