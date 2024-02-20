Drugs case against Pori Moni: HC to deliver verdict on trial proceedings Thursday

The High Court will deliver its verdict on Thursday on whether the trial proceedings of a narcotics case against film actress Pori Moni will run or not.

The bench led by Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam today set February 22 for announcing the judgement on a rule that questioned the trial proceedings of the case against her.

Earlier the HC concluded hearing on the rule.

Following a criminal miscellaneous petition filed by Pori Moni, the HC on March 1, 2022, stayed the trial proceedings of the case and also issued a rule asking the state to explain why the proceedings against her should not be scrapped.

Lawyers ZI Khan Panna, Shah Monjurul Hoque, Syeda Nasrin, and Md Shahinuzzaman appeared for Pori Moni while Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the state during hearing of the rule.

A Dhaka court on January 5, 2022 framed charges against Pori Moni and her two associates -- Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain -- in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Kazi Golam Mostafa, inspector of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka on October 4, 2021.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion detained Pori Moni and Dipu on August 4, 2021. They seized alcohol, Ice, and LSD from her residence.

The following day, the two were shown arrested in the case filed with Banani Police Station.

Later, Kabir was shown arrested in the same case.

On September 1, 2021, Pori Moni was released from jail on ad-interim bail, four weeks after her arrest.