'Drug trader' shot dead in Cox's Bazar 'gunfight'

Locals gather in front of Nezam's house after his death in Khurushkul area of Sadar upazila in Cox's Bazar on Monday, June 3, 2024. Photo: Collected

A suspected drug trader was shot dead in a reported gunfight between members of Border Guard Bangladesh and drug traders in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar this morning, BGB said.

The deceased was identified as Nezam Uddin of Khurushkul area under Sadar upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The incident took place in the Maricha area of Garjania union around 5:00am, said BGB Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam, in a statement.

Around 150-200 smugglers, led by Robber Nezam, attacked a BGB patrol team of Naikhongchhari 11 battalion. They fired around 50-60 bullets and set BGB motorcycles on fire, the statement read.

BGB troops opened fire in self-defence and dispersed the smugglers, it added.

At least 98 cartons of Burmese cigarettes and 20,000 yaba pills were recovered from the spot, it added.

During the reported shootout a smuggler was injured. After the incident, some locals took Nezam's body to his house in Khurushkul.

Later Sadar police took the body to Cox's Bazar General Hospital for autopsy, the statement said.

The victim's father Bashir Uddin said Nezam went to the area for three days to visit a friend's house. But today they came to know that his son was shot dead, he added.

Despite repeated attempts, Lt Col Shahol Ahmed Nobel, commanding officer (CO) of BGB-11 battalion, did not receive the phone for comments.

Locals said Nezam was involved in cattle smuggling and yaba trading. He walked out of jail six months ago in a murder case, the release said.