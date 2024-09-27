Drug raid: 846 held in 21 days

Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) has arrested 846 individuals, including 71 major drug dealers, during a special operation lasting 21 days.

This extensive initiative involved 3,397 operations across the country, a press release issued by the home ministry said yesterday.

Among those arrested, eight individuals have been identified as drug kingpins.

A total of 762 cases were lodged in connection with the drives.

The special operation began on September 4.

During these operations, authorities seized a substantial quantity of drugs and related items, including 227,258 pieces of yaba pills, 2.665 kg of heroin, 1 kg of ice, 1,630 bottles of Phensedyl, 1,078 bottles of foreign liquor etc.

Additionally, a shotgun, nine rounds of ammunition, nine vehicles, and cash amounting to Tk 1,717,770 were also recovered.