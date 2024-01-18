Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 18, 2024 12:26 AM
Last update on: Thu Jan 18, 2024 12:28 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Drug peddler arrested with crystal meth worth Tk 10cr

Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 18, 2024 12:26 AM Last update on: Thu Jan 18, 2024 12:28 AM

Rab yesterday arrested a drug peddler with two kilograms of crystal meth during a raid in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf .

The seized crystal meth worth around Tk 10 crore, said Additional Superintendent of Police Md Abu Salam Chowdhury, senior assistant director (Law and Media) Rab-15.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The arrestee Kharul Boshor, 32 of Jadimura area under Hnila union of the upazila.

Kharul tried to flee when a Rab team challenged him at Jadimora Bazar around 10:00am, said Salam.

Kharul admitted that the crystal meth was smuggled from the neighbouring Myanmar, he said without giving more details.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বাজুস, বাংলাদেশ জুয়েলার্স সমিতি, স্বর্ণ,
|শীর্ষ খবর

দেশে স্বর্ণের দামে নতুন রেকর্ড, প্রতি ভরি ১১২৪৪০ টাকা

দেশের বাজারে স্বর্ণের দাম আরেক দফা বেড়েছে। প্রতি ভরি (১১.৬৬৪ গ্রাম) ২২ ক্যারেট স্বর্ণের নতুন দাম নির্ধারণ করা হয়েছে ১ লাখ ১২ হাজার ৪৪০ টাকা। এটাই দেশের ইতিহাসে স্বর্ণের সর্বোচ্চ দাম। এই মানের...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

পদ্মায় ডুবে যাওয়া ফেরির সহকারী মাস্টার এখনো নিখোঁজ, দুটি ট্রাক উদ্ধার

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification