Drug peddler arrested with crystal meth worth Tk 10cr

Rab yesterday arrested a drug peddler with two kilograms of crystal meth during a raid in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf .

The seized crystal meth worth around Tk 10 crore, said Additional Superintendent of Police Md Abu Salam Chowdhury, senior assistant director (Law and Media) Rab-15.

The arrestee Kharul Boshor, 32 of Jadimura area under Hnila union of the upazila.

Kharul tried to flee when a Rab team challenged him at Jadimora Bazar around 10:00am, said Salam.

Kharul admitted that the crystal meth was smuggled from the neighbouring Myanmar, he said without giving more details.