Drug dealers clash in Mohammadpur: 12-yr-old dies in burn institute

A 12-year-old child died today at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery following a clash between two groups of drug dealers at Geneva Camp, Mohammadpur in Dhaka on Friday evening.

Mohammad Russel, 12, died while undergoing treatment at 10:30pm, said Mohammad Tofazzal Hossain, inspector of Mohammadpur Police Station.

He said four people have already been arrested in this connection.

The victim's brother Mohammad Ashiq said Russel used to work as a butcher and was a third-grader in a local school. On the day of the incident, he came home from work and went in front of the house to get water. At that time, the two groups exploded several crude bombs. One of them went off near Russel and his body was on fire.

It should be noted that two groups of drug dealers had been chasing and counter-chasing inside the Mohammadpur Geneva camp since the day after Eid-ul-Fitr over controlling drug trade spots.