‘Drug dealer’ shot dead in ‘gunfight’ with BGB

Locals gather in front of Nezam's house after his death in Khurushkul area of Sadar upazila in Cox's Bazar on Monday, June 3, 2024. Photo: Collected

A suspected drug dealer was shot dead in a reported gunfight with members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Ramu upazila, Cox's Bazar last morning.

The incident took place in the Maricha area under Garjania union around 5:00am, said BGB Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam, in a statement.

The deceased was identified as Nezam Uddin, of the Khurushkul area under Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila. He walked out of jail six months ago after getting bail in a murder case, the release said.

According to the statement, around 150-200 drug smugglers, led by Nezam, opened fire at a BGB patrol team from Battalion 11 (Naikhongchhari) in Maricha.

When BGB troops returned fire in self-defence, the smugglers were forced to fall back and flee the scene.

Afterwards, at least 98 cartons of Burmese cigarettes and 20,000 yaba pills were recovered from the spot.

During the reported shootout a smuggler was killed. Later, he was taken to his house in Khurushkul.

Informed, Sadar police took his body to Cox's Bazar General Hospital for autopsy.

According to the victim's father, Bashir Uddin, Nezam said he went to Maricha for three days to visit a friend.

Locals said Nezam was involved in cattle smuggling and yaba dealing.

Despite repeated attempts, Lt Col Shahol Ahmed Nobel, commanding officer (CO) of BGB-11, could not be reached over the phone for comments.