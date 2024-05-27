'Drug-addict son’ stabs father to death in Demra

A drug-addict son allegedly stabbed his father to death at their home in Demra Staff Quarters area of the capital today.

The deceased is Umesh Chandra Sarkar, 65. His son Bishnu Chandra Sarkar, 35, is now absconding.

Relatives rushed Umesh to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead at around 12:30pm, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost.

Rupali Rani, a daughter of the deceased who lives near her father's house, said she rushed to the scene after being informed.

She said, upon reaching, she found her father lying in a pool of blood in the courtyard.

Rupali described her brother Bishnu as a drug addict who often causes trouble for the family. He had previously restricted his sisters from visiting their home.

This morning he attacked my father and fled the scene, she said.

Umesh Chandra Sarkar was previously employed at a jute mill, while Bishnu worked at a garage in Demra Staff Quarters area.

At the time of the murder, only the father and son were present in the house, she said, adding that her mother, Geeta Rani, was at her place.

Umesh Chandra was brought to the hospital with a stab wound to the chest. The doctor pronounced him dead upon arrival, said Bachchu Mia.

The body has been sent to DMCH morgue for autopsy.