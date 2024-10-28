Drives against teen gangs strengthened

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam has directed all unit heads to strengthen ongoing special drives against various crimes -- including robbery, extortion, drug trafficking, and illegal activities -- being committed by "teenage gangs".

They have also been directed to help enhance traffic management.

The IGP provided these directives in a special message today, according to a media release issued by the Media and Public Relations wing of Police Headquarters.

The special drive has been underway since October 18 and is also working towards finding people who attacked protesters during the anti-discrimination movement, the release says.

As of October 27, over 200 robbers, extortionists, and criminals have been arrested through these drives.

Also, six listed criminals, 1,140 individuals involved in attacks on the anti-discrimination student movement, 1,144 persons related to narcotics, and 55 illegal weapon holders have also been apprehended, says the release.

Combing operations are being conducted under these drives in crime-prone areas. In addition to permanent police checkpoints, temporary checkpoints have also been established.

Police patrols have also been beefed up and intelligence surveillance has been increased. The number of mobile and motorcycle patrol teams has also been increased.

At present, there are 150 permanent and mobile checkpoints, 300 motorcycle teams, and 250 patrol teams in operation in the DMP area.

Recently, legal steps have been taken against individuals involved in extortion, tender manipulation, and various criminal activities under the protection of political parties.