Drives against illegal firearms from midnight: home adviser

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that the joint force will start operations to recover the firearms tomorrow as today is the last day for submission of illegal firearms, including those which licence has been suspended.

"The joint forces will start the operation from 12:00am tomorrow (September 4) and arrest the criminals," he said.

He said this while briefing reporters after the first meeting of advisory council of law and order at the Secretariat today.

Without taking any questions from the reporters, the home adviser said, "You can see the government's action on all issues, including the recovery of arms on the ground."

Jahangir also said the drug abuse is a big problem. "It is important to control it [narcotics]. Narcotics godfathers will be brought under the law," he said.

The situation along the Myanmar border was also discussed, he said adding "Work is underway to resolve the border issue there."

Regarding the upcoming Durga Puja, the largest Hindu community festival, the home adviser said that necessary steps have been taken ahead of Durga Puja.

The government hopes the celebration will go well.

After the interim government assumed power, it has decided to conduct a joint operation, comprising the armed forces, BGB, Coast Guard, Police, Rab, and Ansar, across the country from Wednesday (September 4) to recover the illegal firearms.