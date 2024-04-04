Driver sued, death toll now 4

Police have sued the unidentified driver of the oil tanker that overturned and caught fire in Savar on Tuesday claiming at least four lives.

The case was filed with Savar Model Police Station, said Officer-in-Charge Shah Zaman.

"The oil tanker was burnt to ashes. Even its number plates and documents were also gutted. That is why we are yet to trace the owner of the vehicle. We are trying to identify the owner, driver, and other staff of the oil tanker," said Babul Akhtar, acting OC of Savar Highway Police Station.

Meanwhile, a teenager injured in the fire died at a Dhaka hospital early yesterday, raising the death toll to four.

Md Sakib, 14, breathed his last around 1:30am while being treated at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Torikul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital.

He had burns all over his body, he said.

Six more burnt patients are still undergoing treatment, and the condition of at least one is critical, the doctor said.

At least five vehicles were gutted on Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar after the fire originated and spread to nearby areas by oil spilled from the tanker around 5:30am on Tuesday.