Driver stabbed to death in Dhaka

A battery-run rickshaw driver was stabbed to death allegedly by muggers in Dhaka's Sutrapur area early yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Jinnah, 52.

The incident occurred around 3:00am in Loharpool area when the muggers, posing as passengers, tried to snatch his auto-rickshaw, said Md Sabbir Hossain, a garment worker who was present nearby during the incident.

He said he heard Jinnah's screams from a short distance and found him with stab wounds on his back, chest, and head.

Jinnah was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he died around 4:15am, he said.

However, the attackers could not take his rickshaw or mobile phone.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH Police Outpost, said the body was sent to the morgue for autopsy.