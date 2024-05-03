Driver of pickup that ran over Rab official arrested

Crime & Justice
Photo: Collected

The driver of a pick-up that ran over and killed a Rab member in Dhaka's Uttara area on April 28 was arrested early this morning.

A team of Rab arrested Md Sohel, 22, from the airport area in the capital around 10:00am, said Mahfuzur Rahman, media officer of Rab-1.

He had been hiding in different areas to avoid arrest after the accident, he said.

On April 28, the speeding pick-up hit and run over Lance Corporal Sujan Sheikh at Jasim Uddin Road as he was heading towards Rab-1 office on foot.

With critical injuries, he was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka, where he died on May 1.

