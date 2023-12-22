Driver held with 29 sharp weapons

Crime & Justice
Law enforcers in a joint drive have arrested a man with 29 sharp weapons in Gopalpur, Tangail.

The arrestee -- Monir Hossain, 25 -- is the driver of a car from the town's Sameshpur area.

A team comprising police, Rab, and Ansar members made the arrest and seizure on Wednesday night, said Maj Manjur Mehedi Islam, commander of Crime Prevention Company-3 of Rab-14.

Two executive magistrates led the drive, he said.

The joint forces were searching vehicles at a check post ahead of the upcoming January 7 national election.

At that time, they intercepted the car and found the weapons, said the Rab official.

Rab filed a case under the Arms Act with Gopalpur Police Station in this regard yesterday.

Tangail Superintendent of Police Sarkar Mohammad Kaiser told The Daily Star that details will be known after the investigation.

