Driver of Bijoy Express injured by stones thrown at moving train

The driver of Chattogram-bound Bijoy Express was injured after being hit by a stone thrown by unidentified miscreants at the moving train near Ishwarganj Railway Station in Mymensingh last night.

The incident led to the train's journey being delayed by around four hours.

Train driver Atiqul Islam, 42, a resident of Birampur village in Trishal upazila of the district, was admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

The incident took place in Bokainagar area between Gouripur and Ishwarganj stations around 11:30pm after it left Jamalpur Railway Junction station for Chattogram at 8:10pm yesterday.

Gouripur Railway Station Master Mizanur Rahman said when Bijoy Express was approaching a bridge in Bokainagar area, one kilometre from Ishwarganj station, miscreants threw stones at the moving train.

One of the stones hit train driver Atiqul on his nose and he started bleeding profusely, the station master said.

He was first admitted to Ishwarganj Upazila Health Complex. Later, he was shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

The station master also said that after senior officials were informed, another driver was sent from Mymensingh Railway Junction. The train started for Chattogram after four hours, he said.

Injured train driver Atiqul said after he was injured, assistant driver Abdul Halim drove the train to the platform.