Drive at CMCH: 39 brokers jailed, fined

A mobile court today sentenced and fined 39 brokers for scamming patients at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

25 of them got one month of imprisonment and a fine of Tk 5,000 each. It also fined Tk 10 thousand each to rest of the 10 arrestees.

Earlier, based on information, members of Rapid Action Battalion arrested the 39 in a drive at CMCH .

Contacted, Lt Col Mahbub Alam, commanding officer of Rab-7, said the brokers used to influence patients to go to specific diagnostic centres for pathological tests, which are done at CMCH laboratory at a cheaper rate.

They also used to influence patients to go to specific pharmacies for buying medicines.

In return, the brokers were paid a commission by those diagnostic centres and pharmacies.

Contacted, Jasim Uddin, executive magistrate of Chattogram district administration who conducted the mobile court, said the arrestees admitted to their crimes.