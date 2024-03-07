Drive against teen gangs: Rab arrests 34 more

Rapid Action Battalion yesterday arrested 34 people over their alleged involvement with teen gangs from different parts of Dhaka.

Several teams of Rab-3 conducted drives in Tejgaon, Kalabagan, Gendaria, Shyampur, and Demra areas from 8:00pm and 10:00pm yesterday and arrested suspected teen gang members, their alleged shelter providers and operators, reads a press release issued by Rab today.

The arrestees include eight members of Auto Sajal group, seven members of Khokon group, five members each of Yunus, Manik, and Rahul groups, and four members of Anwar group, it added.

Rab seized 98 yaba pills, knives, daggers, axes, machetes, hammers, and switch blades from their possession.

Rab-3 said the gang members show muscle power to establish supremacy in their respective areas.

The arrestees are involved in eve-teasing, rape, mugging, extortion, and robbery.

On Wednesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police said they arrested 75 members of alleged members of teen gangs in last two days.