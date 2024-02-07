Domestic help dies after falling from city flat

Police detain flat owner, wife

A teenage domestic help died after falling from the eighth floor of a residential building in the capital's Mohammadpur yesterday.

Preeti Uran, 15, from Mittingga village of Kamalganj in Moulvibazar, worked at the house of Syed Ashfaqul Haque, executive editor of The Daily Star.

Shortly after the incident, Mohammadpur police detained Ashfaqul, his wife Tania Haque, their two children and two relatives from the house. They were in police custody at the time of filing this report at 10:00pm.

Mahfuzul Haque Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station, said Preeti fell from the eighth floor around 8:00am and was seriously injured.

She was taken to Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

"We are investigating the incident," he told journalists.

No case was filed as of last night.

According to the police inquest report, the victim fell on the tin roof of the first floor through the opening of the windowpane.

Building manager Md Abdul Adel rescued the girl and took her to the hospital, it added.

Preeti's body has been kept at the medical college morgue for an autopsy.

Quoting Ashfaqul, relatives said Ashfaqul, his wife and other family members were asleep when the incident happened.