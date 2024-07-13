Doctor, wife held for torturing 11-yr-old house help in Savar

Police detained a doctor and his wife this afternoon for allegedly torturing an 11-year-old house help on multiple occasions on suspicion of theft in Savar.

The detainees are Kazi Md Ismail Hossain, 31, residential medical officer at Barguna Sadar Hospital, and his wife Mahmuda Khatun Parashmani, 26, reports our Savar correspondent quoting Dhaka District Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Ops) Abdullahil Kafi.

The victim was admitted to Savar Upazila Health Complex, he said.

The two were detained after the victim's mother, garment worker Kulsum Begum, filed a complaint with police earlier in the day.

Talking to The Daily Star at Savar Health Complex, the child said, "I was working at that house for about a year. In the beginning, they [Ismail and Parashmani] loved me. But, after some days they started beating me after accusing me of stealing."

Her mother Kulsum said, "The couple took my daughter under their shelter one year ago saying that she will get proper education and support. They used to keep her in their house in Barguna and Savar."

"Two days ago, the doctor's wife called me to her house. When I went there, she told me that my daughter had stolen their gold chain, mobile, and money. Later, they handed over my girl to me."

She said when she returned home from work that night, her daughter narrated the incidents of torture and she saw the injury marks on her body.

"That night, I admitted her to a hospital. I want justice for the torture of my child," she added.

Contacted, detained doctor Kazi Md Ismail Hossain refused to comment in this regard.

Dr Sayemul Huda, Savar upazila health and family planning officer, told The Daily Star they found torture marks on the child's body. "We suspect the child was tortured with a knife and heavy objects."

Police found truth to the matter during primary investigation, said Addl SP Kafi.

A case will be filed in this regard and the couple will be shown arrested.