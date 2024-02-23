Doctor, nurse sue each other over assault and threats

Two cases were filed yesterday regarding an incident at Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the superintendent and a nurse accused each other of assault and threat.

The nurse alleged that the superintendent had verbally and physically assaulted him, including beating him with a belt. The superintendent claimed that the nurse threatened him.

Md Habil Hossain, officer-in-charge of Manikganj Sadar Police Station, confirmed the filing of the two cases.

According to the nurse's case statement, Superintendent Dr Bahauddin called senior staff nurse Shahinur Rahman Shaheen to his room around 11:00am on Tuesday and assaulted him verbally and physically.

He claimed that, at one stage, the superintendent removed his belt and beat him with it. Dr Bahauddin also instructed other hospital employees to strangle and kill Shahinur and hide the body.

Shahinur alleged Bahauddin took Tk 20,000 and 10 kg of jaggery from him before letting him join work last year. Bahauddin also filed a case against the nurse, claiming Shahinur threatened him, said OC Habil.

Contacted, Dr Bahauddin and Shahinur refused to talk, saying the allegations are under investigation.

"We're looking into it. We will take action after probe," said the OC.