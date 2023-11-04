Doctor with 'links to Jamaat-Shibir criminals' arrested in Rajshahi

A gynaecologist in Rajshahi was shown arrested today in a case filed earlier this year, after being detained last night for allegedly patronising violent activities of Jamaat and Shibir.

Officer-in-Charge of Shah Makdum Police Station Ismail Hossain said Fatima Siddika, the owner of Motherland Hospital, was detained by a team of police from her house in Nawdapara area of the city, reports our local staff correspondent.

"Police detained her based on an intelligence report about her patronisation of criminals," the OC said.

During interrogation, police found evidence of her direct links with criminals belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Her links with the accused persons of the case filed on May 23 was also found in the investigation, said the OC.

On May 23, police raided a secret meeting of Jamaat-Shibir activists at Chhoto Bongam Chalkpara area, according to the case statement.

The activists fled after clashing with police, throwing brick chunks and blasting a crude bomb.

Police seized several crude bombs from the site, the case statement said.

When contacted, Fatima's lawyer Abu Md Selim said the doctor has been facing harassment since she brought an allegation of bribery against an income tax officer in April this year.

Selim, also nayeb-e-amir of Rajshahi Jamaat-e-Islami, admitted that Fatima is "a big patron" of the party.