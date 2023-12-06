Doctor jailed over rape in Pabna

A doctor was sent to jail on charge of raping his assistant who was working with him in a private institution in Pabna.

Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge of Pabna Sadar Police Station Md Rawshan Ali said the girl filed a rape case against doctor Md Kamruzzaman Nayan with the police station yesterday.

Doctor Md Kamruzzaman Nayan from Kaliko cotton mill area in Pabna's Sadar upazila is a junior consultant of ENT department in 250-bed Pabna General Hospital. He also sits in Family Hearing Centre -- a private institution -- as his private chamber.

After recording the case yesterday, police arrested him from his residence last night and sent him to jail through a court.

In the case statement, the complainant said that she was working with Kamruzzaman as an assistant for a long time.

The girl went to Kamruzzaman's house last month after he called her saying his wife was sick and needed some assistance. When she went to his house, he forcefully raped her and recorded the incident, the OC said quoting the statement.

The doctor was sent to jail through the court while the victim was taken for medical examination, the OC tld our local correspondent today.

Dr Md Rafikul Hasan, assistant director (AD) of 250-bed Pabna General Hospital said they were not officially informed about this matter.

"If we get any official complaint then we can go for departmental inquiry," he added.