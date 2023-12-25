Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 04:58 AM

Doctor impersonator held at DMCH

Staff Correspondent
Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 04:58 AM

She forged an identity card and purchased an apron from Nilkhet in Dhaka, collected a stethoscope from the Mitford area, and subsequently posed as a doctor at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Munia Khan Roza, 25, was caught red-handed by Ansar members deployed at DMCH on Saturday night.

The hospital ward master Zillur Rahman filed a case with Shahbagh Police Station in this regard, said Sub-inspector Alice Mahmud.

She was sent to jail yesterday, he added.

She was arrested following a CCTV footage at the ICU of the hospital's new building, said Ansar Platoon Commander Uzzal Babari.

Munia first introduced herself as a doctor. Later, she admitted that she was not a physician and used to steal mobile phones from various wards wearing an apron, said Zillur Rahman.

Munia -- who is from Chandpur -- resides in Old Dhaka, said Zillur quoting her.

