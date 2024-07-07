Doctor, clinic owner held over sexual harassment of patient in Pabna

A doctor and a clinic owner were arrested yesterday in connection with a case filed over the alleged sexual harassment of a female patient at a diagnostic centre in Pabna.

The arrestees are Dr Shovon Sarkar, of New Medipath Diagnostic Center, and its owner Md Jibon Ali, reports our Pabna correspondent.

Quoting case statement, Md Rawshan Ali, officer-in-charge of Pabna Sadar Police Station, said a female patient went to the diagnostic centre for an ultrasonogram on Saturday afternoon where the accused doctor allegedly harassed her in the ultrasonography room.

Later, when her family members protested the incident, the clinic staffers misbehaved with them, the OC said, quoting the case statement.

The victim's family later filed a case accusing them on Saturday evening.

Police raided the spot and arrested the doctor and clinic owner from the spot.

The clinic was closed after the incident.