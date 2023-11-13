Doctor beaten for refusing needless tests

A clinic owner and his brokers assaulted a doctor in Mymensingh for not writing prescriptions for more tests at his diagnostic centre, said Dhobaura upazila health officer.

Dr Salahuddin Ahmed, a sub-assistant community medical officer at Dhobaura Upazila Health Complex, was undergoing treatment at the hospital yesterday.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr AKM Abu Syed said Abdus Samad, owner of Eti Diagnostic Centre, entered Dr Salahuddin's room on Sunday at 2:00pm and charged him for not ordering additional tests for patients and offered suggestions for his diagnostic centre.

An altercation ensued, and at one stage, Samad and some of his clinic brokers assaulted the doctor, seriously injuring him, before fleeing the scene.

The victim lodged a case accusing Samad yesterday morning, said Tipu Sultan, officer-in-charge of Dhobaura Police Station.

"Police are trying to arrest the accused," said the OC.