Doctor arrested for ‘Jamaat-Shibir links’

A gynaecologist in Rajshahi was shown arrested yesterday in a case filed earlier this year after she was detained Friday night for allegedly patronising violent activities of Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Fatima Siddika, the owner of Motherland Hospital, was detained from her house in Nawdapara area of the city, confirmed Ismail Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shah Makdum Police Station.

"Police detained her based on intelligence about her patronisation of criminals," the OC added.

During interrogation, police found evidence of her links with criminals belonging to Jamaat-Shibir and the accused in the case filed on May 23.

On May 23, police raided a secret meeting of Jamaat-Shibir activists at Chhoto Bongam Chalkpara area, according to the case statement.

The activists fled after clashing with police, throwing brick chunks and blasting a crude bomb.

Police seized several crude bombs from the site, the case statement said.

When contacted, Fatima's lawyer Abu Md Selim said the doctor has been facing harassment since she brought an allegation of bribery against an income tax officer in April this year.

Selim, also nayeb-e-amir of Rajshahi Jamaat-e-Islami, confirmed that Fatima is "a big patron" of the party.