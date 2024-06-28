DNCC tears down parts of Sadeeq Agro

An excavator knocks down an illegal structure of Sadeeq Agro Farm, set up occupying a part of the Ramchandrapur canal in the capital’s Mohammadpur. The Dhaka North City Corporation yesterday afternoon conducted a drive to recover illegally occupied land. Photo: Star

Amid allegations that Sadeeq Agro has been selling goats and cattle at unusually high prices, Dhaka North City Corporation yesterday knocked down a portion of the farm built illegally on the land of Ramchandrapur canal in the capital's Mohammadpur.

The city corporation also demolished another structure of the farm near Nabinagar Housing in the same area for illegally occupying nearly one bigha of road space.

Sadeeq Agro, owned by Imran Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association (BDFA), has been the subject of a controversy since it reportedly sold a goat for Tk 12 lakh to Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat, son of former National Board of Revenue member Matiur Rahman, before Eid.

Ifat made a Facebook post about buying the goat, causing public discussions about Matiur's wealth. The Anti-Corruption Commission then launched an inquiry into allegations that Matiur amassed wealth illegally and laundered money.

Yesterday, a DNCC team, led by Executive Magistrate Mutakabbir Ahmed, conducted a near five-hour drive. The team first demolished a part of a two-storey building which housed Sadeeq Agro's office, a living quarter for the workers, and a cattle shed.

The farm animals were moved to an open place nearby before an excavator knocked down the structure.

Sadeeq Agro rented the land from its owner Abdul Rashid Talukder. The executive magistrate told reporters that the farm rented 0.15 bigha of land, but built the farm on 0.60 bigha.

The DNCC team later went to Sadeeq Agro's dairy farm at Nabinagor Housing and knocked down a tin-shed structure used as the office of BDFA and a cattle shed.

"The eviction drive is not against Sadeeq Agro or any particular organisation. It's against the occupiers of the canal," Magistrate Mutakabbir told reporters at the scene.

According to a DNCC press release, 60 illegal structures, including shops, restaurants, a saw mill, and a political party office were demolished, and 10 bighas of land was reclaimed on the first day of the three-day drive.

The farm's owner Imran said a vested quarter was after him because he took a stance against the import of frozen buffalo meat from India.

"These things [the drive] are being done against me to punish me for my stance. They are trying to ruin my reputation. They have asked me to step down from the association," he told The Daily Star.

Imran has been the president of BDFA since it was formed in 2019.

He added that the farm was within the demarcation pillars placed by the Dhaka deputy commissioner.

On Wednesday, the DNCC Estate Department requested Dhaka Metropolitan Police's assistance during the raid.

The letter said illegal structures of Sadeeq Agro and others along Mohammadpur Beribadh area would be evicted.

PREVIOUS CONTROVERSIES

There are allegations that Sadeeq Agro purchases cows and goats from villages at reasonable prices and sells them in Dhaka at exorbitant rates, telling people that the animals have pedigrees.

In 2021, Sadeeq Agro hogged the headlines by importing 18 Brahman cattle, defying restrictions.

The government in 2016 banned import of the particular breed of cattle, meant for the meat industry, after Bangladesh attained self-sufficiency in meat production.

Sadeeq Agro's cattle were flown in from the US amid coronavirus restrictions. But nobody showed up at Dhaka airport to receive them.

The farm used forged ministry documents for the import, and it already had other Brahman cows, possibly from previous such imports, on sale at its farm, an investigation by The Daily Star found.

Forged documents, copies of which were obtained by this newspaper, were used to dodge the authorities.