DNCC fines Kachchi Bhai in Gulshan Tk 1 lakh

Eatery given a week to obtain relevant permissions; Dhansiri also fined

The photo has been taken from Google Maps.

A mobile court of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) today imposed a Tk 1 lakh fine on Kachchi Bhai restaurant in the capital's Gulshan-2 for not having any fire safety measures and for operating without permission from relevant agencies.

The DNCC action is part of a series of drives undertaken by government agencies following the deadly fire last Thursday at the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall that left 46 people dead. A branch of Kachchi Bhai was located at the building on Bailey Road.

DNCC Zone-3 Zonal Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Julker Nayen imposed the fine during a drive this afternoon. The owner may face a three-month jail sentence in default of the fine, he said.

"Dhansiri Restaurant", which is situated on the ground floor of the same building as Kachchi Bhai, was fined Tk 40,000 for not having the relevant permissions.

The building also houses Giros Greek Food on the ground floor, Peshawar Dine and Raj Kachchi on the first floor, Cafe Celebrity Restaurant on the fourth floor, and Kingfisher Restaurant and Bar on the fifth floor.

Kachchi Bhai occupies one side of the first floor of the five-storey building on plot number 33 of road 46, adjacent to Gulshan-2 roundabout.

Photo: Star

City corporation officials said the restaurant lacks approval from any other organisation except the trade license issued by Dhaka North City Corporation.

Although it has applied for fire safety clearance, it has not yet been approved.

Julker Nayen, who conducted the drive, said Kachchi Bhai was fined Tk 1,00,000 under the Food Safety Act.

"The restaurant has been given one week to obtain approval from other agencies. If approval is not secured within a week, the company will be sealed," he said.

Additionally, the owner of a building named "Sheba House" in Gulshan-2 was fined Tk 50,000.