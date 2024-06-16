Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

DNC seizes 7,250 yaba tablets from courier service

Staff Correspondent
Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:00 AM

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) yesterday seized 7,250 yaba tablets from a courier service office in Dhaka's Kakrail.

DNC officials discovered the pills inside a parcel around 2:15pm, said DNC Assistant Director (Dhaka Metro-North) Rahul Sen.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The drive was conducted on information that a yaba consignment from Teknaf arrived at Kakrail via courier service in four containers, he said.

Rahul said the contraband drugs were hidden in different layers of flour, wheat, and rice powder inside the containers.

He further said the courier service company was supposed to send the package to Panchagarh via Dhaka.

No one was available at the phone number mentioned in the parcel, said the DNC official.

The authorities are investigating to identify those responsible for sending the yaba from Cox's Bazar. A general diary was filed with Paltan Police Station.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপিতে বড় রদবদল, জ্যেষ্ঠ নেতারা ‘অন্ধকারে’

নাম প্রকাশে অনিচ্ছুক বিএনপির এক জ্যেষ্ঠ নেতা বলেন, তারেক রহমানের অনুগত তরুণ নেতাদের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ পদ দেওয়া হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদুল আজহার ত্যাগের চেতনায় দেশ-মানুষের কল্যাণে কাজ করার আহ্বান প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

২৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification