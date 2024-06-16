DNC seizes 7,250 yaba tablets from courier service

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) yesterday seized 7,250 yaba tablets from a courier service office in Dhaka's Kakrail.

DNC officials discovered the pills inside a parcel around 2:15pm, said DNC Assistant Director (Dhaka Metro-North) Rahul Sen.

The drive was conducted on information that a yaba consignment from Teknaf arrived at Kakrail via courier service in four containers, he said.

Rahul said the contraband drugs were hidden in different layers of flour, wheat, and rice powder inside the containers.

He further said the courier service company was supposed to send the package to Panchagarh via Dhaka.

No one was available at the phone number mentioned in the parcel, said the DNC official.

The authorities are investigating to identify those responsible for sending the yaba from Cox's Bazar. A general diary was filed with Paltan Police Station.