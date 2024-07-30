DMP won't allow 'greftar banijya'

Action if allegations of demanding money from detainees or families found true

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today said law enforcers would be withdrawn from duty and prosecuted to the full extent of the law if there was any proof that they were demanding money from detainees or their families for their release.

Biplob Kumar Sarker, joint commissioner (operations) of the DMP, made the statement while addressing the media at the DMP headquarters.

He was asked about the practice allegedly going on in police stations.

"Greftar banijya(literally, 'arrest trade') is a very old term. Since the day the DMP commissioner ordered the block raid, everyone has been warned about it. If any such allegation is received, the responsible policeman will not only be withdrawn, but the highest legal action will be taken against him."

Asked about video footage of police shooting unarmed people, he said, "Every incident has to be judged individually. If our member fires, the context in which the official fires will be reviewed. Fair investigation of every case will be ensured. So that the question does not arise that the police are biased in the case."

"When a case is filed, it does not matter to us who belongs to which party, or what opinion they have ... When the common people file a first information report (FIR), it is not for the police to judge who filed it. So, there is no scope for any party or opponent here. The case will be investigated properly and appropriate legal action will be taken against those found guilty," said the joint commissioner.

Responding to the allegations that ordinary students were being picked up by police, Biplob said there was no chance that common people, ordinary students, and innocent people were being arrested in block raids.

"The DMP commissioner has clear instructions. For this reason, senior officers of DMP have been deployed in the block raid, so that there is no violation of law in the block raid. Innocent people should not be harassed by the police. Even after all that, if there is any deviation, we take appropriate action immediately. But there is no chance of sparing anyone who is guilty," he said.

Biplob further said there was no conflict between the students and the DMP.

"The police are very sensitive about the general students. The target of the police are the saboteurs who burnt the metro rail, Setu Bhaban, toll plaza, and various places. Our enemies are the Jamaat-Shibir clique and BNP criminals. We are looking at video and CCTV camera footage to arrest the responsible ones," he said.

He said around 264 cases were filed with 50 police stations of DMP in connection with the sabotage activities and deaths in the capital in the last few days.

"Another four to five cases are under process. A total of 2,850 people have been arrested in these cases. Many accused have been remanded. We are scrutinising the information we got during the interrogation of the accused who are on remand," he said.

Asked whether any case was filed in connection with the killings, he said at least 53 murder cases were filed with different police stations in Dhaka.

The families of the victims have filed some of the cases and some cases have been filed by the police on behalf of the state, he said.

Biplob also said that these cases will be investigated fair and impartially.

"The police will play a neutral role here and investigate. The DMP commissioner himself will supervise the investigation of those cases. Senior officers have been instructed to monitor these cases. Any murder is tragic. Police do not expect any deaths," said Biplob.

Biplob further added that block raids are underway in some areas and the drive will continue.