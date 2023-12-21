DMP introduces new wireless system to prevent info leak

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has introduced a digital wireless operating system to enhance its information services and strengthen the security system of the DMP, aiming to prevent information leaks.

This initiative follows recent incidents where walkie-talkie conversations among DMP police officers were leaked during political events.

DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman inaugurated the digital wireless system by talking to the DMP control room from the conference room of the DMP headquarters this afternoon, said DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Faruk Hossain.

During the inauguration, the DMP Commissioner said that Dhaka Metropolitan Police had some analogue and some digital radios. Being analogue, some information would have gone into someone else's hands. When the matter came to notice, a committee of experts was formed.

The commissioner said all wireless devices are now digital and no one can intercept the system. The DMP chief asked all officers and wireless set users to use this technology diligently.

A conversation between the police officer's walkie-talkies went viral on Facebook during BNP's October 28 rally.

A DMP official wishing not to be named told The Daily Star that they took up the initiative following the recent leaks of conversations of the DMP officers.