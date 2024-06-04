DMP chief warns against harassing cattle traders

Says anyone who will obstruct traders and force them to take animals to markets not of their choice will be considered mugging

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman today said mugging cases will be filed against those who will force traders to take sacrificial animals to markets not of their choice.

Cattles heading to a specific market during the Eid-ul-Azha cannot be forcibly taken to any other market, he warned.

The city police chief was taking to reporters at DMP headquarters after a meeting with representatives from cattle traders, cattle market lessees and both city corporations among others.

He also urged the traders to put banners of the designated cattle markets in front of their vehicles.

He asked people to call at 999 and sought police help if they face any obstacles in transporting sacrificial animals.

Habibur said traffic management centering Eid-ul-Azha is a big challenge. Everyone has to be careful so that there is no traffic jam centering the cattle market.

He also asked to seek police escort to carry hefty amount of money.