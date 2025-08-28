DMP chief apologises to protesting engineering students

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali last night apologised to protesting engineering students, after police clashed with them in front of the InterContinental Hotel earlier in the day.

Around 10:00pm, the DMP commissioner went to Shahbagh, where students had been demonstrating with a three-point demand, and expressed his regret over the incident.

"As the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, I am deeply sorry and I sincerely apologise for the untoward incident that took place today in front of the InterContinental," Sajjat told the agitating students.

He also announced that a probe body will be formed today to investigate the matter. "To look into the incident, I will form an investigation committee tomorrow [today]," he said.

Earlier yesterday, police used tear gas shells, sound grenades, and batons to disperse students who attempted to march towards the chief adviser's residence, Jamuna, from Shahbagh.

Several students were reportedly injured during the clash.