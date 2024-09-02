DMCH doctors demand health protection law

Doctors at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) have announced a new protest programme, demanding drafting of a legislation on health protection, which includes the formation of a specialised health police force.

They also demanded the immediate arrest of remaining suspects involved in the recent attacks on physicians.

The announcement was made by Dr Abdul Ahad, a senior doctor at DMCH's Neurosurgery Department, today at 4:00pm after a meeting in the hospital's conference room. Addressing the press at the gate of the administrative building, Ahad outlined the protest plan.

As part of their programme, the protesting doctors will conduct a sit-in at their respective workplaces from 8:00am to 10:00am tomorrow, followed by the resumption of outpatient services from 10:00am to 1:00pm. Emergency services, which were restored last evening, will continue to operate without interruption.

Indoor services and routine work will continue on a limited scale until further notice, Ahad said, adding that private chamber consultations will also remain available to minimise disruption to patient care.

Ahad strongly condemned the recent attacks on doctors, labeling them as part of a broader conspiracy by allies of the previous fascist regime aimed at destabilising the nation. He urged the government to deploy security forces at all medical institutions, warning that without such measures, further attacks could occur.

This evening, a significant security presence was observed at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where personnel from Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the police, and the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) were stationed to protect the medical staff. Hundreds of security forces were deployed in front of the hospital's emergency department, reflecting the heightened concern for the safety of healthcare workers.