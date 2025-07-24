Divers search Turag for body of missing student shot during July uprising

A fire service diving team has been conducting its operation in Turag river in Gazipur's Konabari area to locate the body of Muhammad Hridoy, a college student who reportedly went missing after being shot during the July uprising.

Around 10:00am today, the diving unit from Gazipur Fire Service, in the presence of representatives from the International Crimes Tribunal, commenced preparations for the recovery operation in the river near Kodda bridge.

Inspector Masud Parvez, the investigating officer for the tribunal, was present at the scene and is overseeing the search effort.

Mohammad Mamun, deputy director of Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence, confirmed to The Daily Star that the operation is currently underway.

The incident occurred during the 'one-point' anti-government movement when Hridoy was allegedly shot dead near Konabari Police Station, he said.

In September last year, police had arrested Constable Md Akram Hossain in connection with the killing.

The tribunal later approved a one-day interrogation of Hossain regarding Hridoy's death. He had been serving with the Gazipur Industrial Police.

Hridoy, 20, was an eleventh-grade student at Hemnagar Degree College and used to drive an auto-rickshaw in the Konabari area to support his education.

According to media report, Hridoy was chanting anti-government slogans on Konabari Road on August 5 last year when police officers allegedly picked him up and slapped him. Moments later, they opened fire, killing him on the spot.

A viral video showed police dragging Hridoy's lifeless body inside Konabari Police Station. However, his family never recovered his remains.

Following the incident, Hridoy's cousin Md Ibrahim filed a murder case with Konabari Police Station.

The case named former liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League President Azmat Ullah, and the party's former general secretary and ex-city mayor Jahangir Alam as accused of inciting the killing. Additionally, 250-300 unnamed individuals were also listed as accused in the case.