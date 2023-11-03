DIU students vandalise 200 shops over fellow’s death in Savar

A group of agitating students of Daffodil International University (DIU) vandalised at least 200 shops and restaurants in Birulia of Savar this afternoon, protesting the attack on a fellow student who later died in a hospital.

Hasibul Islam Antar, a 44th batch student of the Textile Department (4th year) of the university, was beaten by locals in Savar over previous enmity on October 27.

He died at a hospital in Mymensingh yesterday, reports our Savar correspondent quoting police.

Witnesses said after the news of his death spread on the campus, the agitated students vandalised at least 200 shops and several motorcycles at Akrain Bazar around 5:00pm.

Deepak Chandra Saha, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station, said, "We rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control. The students later returned to their campus in Savar."

The university authorities yesterday filed a case with Savar Model Police Station following the death of Antar, said the OC.

Police arrested the main accused, Rahat Sarkar, from Gazipur, said the OC, adding that he was sent to court today.