Disputes over properties: Five officials of Transcom held in three cases

PBI arrested them in cases filed with Gulshan Police Station

Police Bureau of Investigation arrested five officials of Transcom Group yesterday in cases filed over property disputes.

They were arrested at their homes and offices.

The arrested officials are Transcom Group's Executive Director (corporate affairs and law) Md Fakhruzzaman Bhuiyan, Director (corporate finance) Kamrul Hasan, Director (corporate finance) Abdullah Al Mamun, Assistant Company Secretary Mohammed Mossadeq and Manager (company secretary) Abu Yusuf Md Siddik.

Officer-in-Charge (investigation) of Gulshan Police Station Shahanur Rahman yesterday said Shahzreh Huq, the daughter of Transcom Group's late chairman Latifur Rahman, filed three cases yesterday.

She filed the cases in connection with fraud and breach of trust with regard to the company's shares and properties, said the police.

Gulshan police said the cases were filed against eight people and the PBI arrested five of them.

The other accused are complainant Shahzreh Huq's elder sister and Transcom Group's Chief Executive Officer Simeen Rahman, their mother and the group's Chairman Shahnaz Rahman, and Simeen's son and Transcom's Head of Transformation Zaraif Ayaat Hossain.

PBI Inspector Alauddin is probing one of the cases. Last light, he said Kamrul was arrested in the case he was investigating. He said the arrestee would be produced before a court today.

He said the other four were arrested in the other two cases.