Dispute over money ended in triple murder

Say police after arresting relative

Police today arrested the prime suspect in the gruesome triple murder in Sirajganj's Tarash upazila.

The bodies of the victims – Paromita Sarkar Tushi, 15, and her parents Bikash Sarkar, 46, and Swarna Rani Sarkar – were recovered on Tuesday. Police say they were suspected to have been hacked to death two days before.

The arrestee, Rajib Bhoumik, 35, is Bikash's nephew, who claimed to have committed the murder over issues involving money.

After the bodies were recovered, Swarna's brother Shukomol Shah filed a case with Tarash Police Station against an unnamed accused, reports our Pabna correspondent.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Arifur Rahman Mondol, superintendent of police in Sirajganj, said Rajib had been arrested and has confessed to the murder during primary interrogation.

According to his confessional statement, the motive behind the murder was his failure to repay a loan of Tk 35 lakh to Bikash.

The SP said Rajib initially intended to kill only Bikash.

"However, since Bikash wasn't home, he killed Swarna and Paromita first. When Bikash returned home after just 10 minutes, Rajib killed him too."

Rajib, in his confession, said he committed the murder because Bikash pressured him to repay the loan, claimed the official.

After hacking all three to death, he left after locking the door behind him, the SP said, adding, "He then contacted his relatives and others, and even left calls in the victims' phones to pretend he was looking for them."

The police first suspected Rajib's involvement after intercepting an audio communication, Mondol said.

They then apprehended him and confiscated the weapons used in the murder.

Rajib was presented before a court yesterday evening for the official recording of his confession.