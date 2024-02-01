Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Brahmanbaria
Thu Feb 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 1, 2024 12:12 AM

Dismembered remains found stuffed in suitcase

Police yesterday afternoon discovered the dismembered remains of an unidentified woman stuffed inside a suitcase in Brahmanbaria.

The suitcase was recovered from a pond in Ramrail union of Sadar upazila.

The victim, yet to be identified, is presumed to be in her mid-20s, said Saiful Islam, sub-inspector of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station.

The police have sent her remains to the Sadar hospital morgue for autopsy.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) is working to identify the deceased, reports UNB.

