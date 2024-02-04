Dismembered body of man recovered from Padma shoal

Ex-BCL leader among 5 held

Police recovered the dismembered body of a youth from a shoal on the Padma in Kushtia early yesterday and arrested five people, including a former Chhatra League leader who allegedly planned the murder for money.

Deceased Milon Hossain, 27, is the son of Mawla Box from Bahirmadi village in Khulna's Kushtia district's Daulatpur upazila. Milon lived with his wife in Kushtia city. He went missing on Wednesday morning.

Palash Kanti Nath, additional superintendent (crime and operations) of district police, said police officers conducted a search on the shoal in Sadar Upazila's Hatsh Haripur Union from Friday night and recovered nine pieces of the body early yesterday.

Nath said Milon and his partner Sajal used to run an online business.

After getting a phone call from Sajal, Milon went to meet him at their office on Wednesday morning around 11:00am. Then he went missing. Milon's wife Mimo Khatun filed a general diary about a missing person with the Kushtia Police Station that very evening.

Nath said Milon was kept captive inside his office for ransom. Failing to get the ransom, the criminals killed him there.

After he was killed, his body was cut into nine pieces and the pieces were buried in four different places in the shoal.

Khatun wept in front of Kushtia General Hospital's morgue yesterday. She accused the police of negligence, claiming that the police failed to track her husband's phone while there was still time.

"When I went to the police station on Wednesday evening, the police could have tracked the location of my husband's phone. But they didn't take action on time," she said.

Nath denied Khatun's allegations.

During the investigation, the police first arrested Sajal, then learnt that SK Sajeeb, BCL's district unit's expelled vice president, led the killing, Nath said.

On Friday afternoon, four more suspects, including Sajeeb, were arrested.

The other three arrestees are Ifti, Jony and Linkon, all around 25 years old. They have been involved in various other crimes, including blackmail, SIM cloning, counterfeiting, extortion, and selling narcotics.

During the preliminary interrogation, the police became certain that the arrestees, led by Sajeeb, murdered Milon for money, Nath said.

Nath said that Sajeeb coerced Sajal to call Milon to their office. Once Milon arrived, Sajeeb demanded shares from his business, which Milon could not provide, whereupon Sajeeb and his accomplices beat Milon to death.

Sajeeb was made the organising secretary of Kushtia District Chhatra League in 2021. Sajeeb was expelled a year later for vandalising Kushtia's 250-bed General Hospital and physically harassing interns.

According to police, he is accused of at least 13 other cases, including extortion, reports UNB.