Dipu Moni, Palak, Inu shown arrested in student murder case

Former minister Dipu Moni and state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak and five others were shown arrested today in a case filed over the death of Ramiz Uddin Ahmed Roop on August 4.

Ramiz, 24, was a student of Daffodil International University.

The other accused are Hasanul Haq Inu, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD); Rashed Khan Menon, president of the Workers Party and a key leader of the Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance; Shakil Ahmed, former head of news at Ekattor Television, and Farzana Rupa, Ekattor Television's principal correspondent; and Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former inspector general of police.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Sohel Rana, an inspector of Tejgaon Police Station, produced them before court around 7:30am and submitted an application for showing them arrested in the case.

All are FIR-named accused in the case, said the IO in his forwarding report.

All of them were earlier arrested on different dates in connection with several cases filed with different police stations. They were placed on different terms of remand in the cases.

Ramiz was shot during the quota reform movement in front of Karwan Bazar Metro Rail Station around 3:00pm on August 4. Later, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 6:30pm.

Following the incident, victim's father AKM Rakibul Ahmed on September 7 filed a case with Tejgaon Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 222 others, including Palak, Dipu Moni, Inu, Menon, Shakil, Rupa and Mamun.