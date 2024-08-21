Dipu Moni, Joy placed on remand

They came under attack at court

Former social welfare minister Dipu Moni and former deputy sports minister Arif Khan Joy were placed on remand yesterday in a murder case.

The case was filed over the death of a grocery shop owner Abu Saeed in Dhaka's Moham-madpur on July 19.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Sohag Uddin placed Dipu Moni on a four-day remand and Joy on a five-day remand.

Earlier, Dipu Moni and Joy came under attack by a group of people when they were being taken to court for the hearing.

Witnesses said that some people reached over the police escort to land blows on both the accused.

In the courtroom, the unruly people chanted slogans demanding their execution. They continued their protest inside the courtroom until the hearing was completed.

The incident happened despite the presence of a huge number of law enforcers on the court premises.

The remands were granted after Mohammad Tofazzal Hossain, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Mohammadpur Police Station and investigation officer of the case, produced them with a 10-day remand appeal.

In the remand appeal, Tofazzal said both accused were aware of the violence and killing of the victim on July 19 during the violence centring the quota reform protests.

So, they need to be remanded to find out the masterminds and instigators behind the murder and their whereabouts, he said.

Dipu Moni was arrested from the capital's Baridhara DOHS area on Monday while Arif Khan Joy was arrested from Dhanmondi area yesterday.

On August 13, Amir Hamza Shatil, a resident in Mohammadpur area, filed the murder case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and six others with a Dhaka court.

In this case, the names of Dipu Moni and Arif Khan Joy were not included in the first information report (FIR), but later they were shown arrested.

This was also the first case lodged against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina after she resigned and fled to India amid a mass uprising on August 5.

Other accused are Awami League General Secretary and roads highways and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, former DB (Dhaka Metropolitan Police) chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker.

Besides, several top police officials and other government officials were made accused in the case.

In the case, the plaintiff mentioned that Saeed was killed around 4:00pm on July 19, when police were firing indiscriminately on the protesters, following the accused's directives.

The victim's family members, who are very poor, live in Boda upazila of Panchagarh. They do not have the ability to file the case, he mentioned in the case.

Abu Sayed was killed after getting shot by police on 40-feet road in Bosila area on 19 July as the law enforcers fired indiscriminately at the protesting students.